The US has 4% of the world's population but 25% of its coronavirus cases

(CNN) The United States has long prided itself as the world's shining beacon. But its current status is a much darker one: the globe's leader in coronavirus cases.

More than 125,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the US, and more than 2.5 million Americans have been infected.

American life has been irrevocably altered by the worst pandemic in a century. And as the country struggles to reopen, cases of Covid-19 have surged again -- this time in young people and in states that had previously avoided the brunt of the virus.

Here, in dollars, percentages and — most tragically — lives, is the pandemic's devastating toll on the US.

The US leads the world in cases and deaths

Covid-19 reported deaths