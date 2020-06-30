(CNN) A glove that translates sign language into speech in real time has been developed by scientists -- potentially allowing deaf people to communicate directly with anyone, without the need for a translator.

The wearable device contains sensors that run along the four fingers and thumb to identify each word, phrase or letter as it is made in American Sign Language.

Those signals are then sent wirelessly to a smartphone, which translates them into spoken words at a rate of one word per second.

Scientists at UCLA, where the project was developed, believe the innovation could allow for easier communication for deaf people. "Our hope is that this opens up an easy way for people who use sign language to communicate directly with non-signers without needing someone else to translate for them," said lead researcher Jun Chen.

A digital rendering of the glove.

"In addition, we hope it can help more people learn sign language themselves," he added. The research was published in the journal Nature Electronics.

Read More