Stop going to bars, Dr. Fauci tells Americans

By Amanda Watts, CNN

Updated 1:51 PM ET, Tue June 30, 2020

The reflection of pedestrians wearing facemeasks are seen as they walk past beer taps in a bar in Los Angeles on June 29, 2020 a day after the state's governor ordered the immediate closure of bars in a number of California counties, including Los Angeles County, due to rising spread of COVID-19 cases.ama

(CNN)Americans have to stop going congregating in bars, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said Tuesday.

But he said people can and should still have fun.
"Bars: really not good, really not good. Congregation at a bar, inside, is bad news. We really have got to stop that," Fauci said to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing on "COVID-19: Update on Progress Toward Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School."
Since states started gradually reopening, bars have proven to be a perfect breeding grounds for the virus, healthcare professionals say.
    Texas and Florida bar owners closing their doors a second time fear crushing impacts
    At least 85 people contracted coronavirus after visiting an East Lansing, Michigan, bar earlier this month. In Louisiana, health officials say they've received at least 100 reports of positive cases from people who visited or worked at Tigerland bars in Baton Rouge.
    At least one Idaho county moved back a stage in reopening, announcing bars and nightclubs would not be allowed to remain open after many of the state's new cases were associated with people who reported having a night out. And in California, the governor ordered bars closed in seven counties Sunday, days after saying an increase in cases was driven by young groups and gatherings.
    The US has 4% of the world&#39;s population but 25% of its coronavirus cases
    But Fauci said that doesn't mean we have to restrict everything, "because people are not going to tolerate that."
      "We should not look at the public health endeavors as being an obstruction to opening up. We should look at it as a vehicle to opening up," he said.
      "We've got to be able to get people to get out and enjoy themselves within the safe guidelines that we have," Fauci said. "Make public health work for you as opposed to against you."