Stop going to bars, Dr. Fauci tells Americans

(CNN) Americans have to stop going congregating in bars, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said Tuesday.

But he said people can and should still have fun.

"Bars: really not good, really not good. Congregation at a bar, inside, is bad news. We really have got to stop that," Fauci said to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing on "COVID-19: Update on Progress Toward Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School."

Since states started gradually reopening, bars have proven to be a perfect breeding grounds for the virus, healthcare professionals say.

