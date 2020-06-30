Derby County footballer Andre Wisdom hospitalized after assault

(CNN) Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is recovering in hospital after an "unprovoked assault and robbery," according to a statement from the club.

"He sustained injuries which resulted in him being admitted to hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

"Merseyside Police are investigating and the club will focus its efforts on supporting Andre and his family."

In a statement, Merseyside Police said it was appealing for witnesses "after a 27-year-old man was assaulted and had his watch stolen in the early hours of Sunday June 28.

"The man suffered stab wounds to his buttocks and head during the incident. He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening," added the statement.

"The investigation is in the early stages but we are determined to find the people responsible for this assault and robbery and I would urge anyone who knows anything to come forward," said Detective Sergeant Richie Shillito.

Wisdom played in Derby's 2-1 victory against Reading on Saturday.

He signed for the club from Liverpool after a series of loan spells and has made 20 appearances so far this season.

Derby fans have started a fundraising campaign for a flag to show their support for Wisdom at home games, which has so far raised £4,230 ($5,200).

Derby has an outside chance of making the Championship playoffs as the club seeks promotion to the English Premier League.