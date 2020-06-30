Derby County footballer Andre Wisdom hospitalized after assault

(CNN) Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is recovering in hospital after an "unprovoked assault and robbery," according to a statement from the club.

Reports say that Wisdom, who joined the the Championship club in 2017, was visiting relatives in Toxteth, Liverpool, when the incident took place.

"Andre Wisdom has been the victim of an unprovoked assault and robbery," said a statement from Derby.

"He sustained injuries which resulted in him being admitted to hospital, where he is in a stable condition.