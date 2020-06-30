German Special Forces unit to be dissolved, source says, after reported far-right links

(CNN) An elite German military unit which reportedly had a number of extreme right-wing members will be disbanded, a source told CNN on Tuesday.

"The Second Commando Company of the KSK will be dissolved," the source said, asking not to be named ahead of an announcement Wednesday.

The KSK is the unified command for German Army special forces -- designed in the 1990s to be the equivalent of US Special Operations Command, according Janes, a defense analysis firm.

The unit has around 1,400 soldiers who embark on operations such anti-terror campaigns and hostage situations, according to the AFP news agency.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer reportedly told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper Tuesday that she had issued the order to partially dissolve the group, which had "become partially independent" from the chain of command," the AFP reported.

