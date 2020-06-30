What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in July

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Tony Award winning Broadway production of "Hamilton" is coming to Disney + in July. Here's some of what else is streaming on the various services... Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

"The Baby-Sitters Club": Based on the best-selling book series of the same name, this dramedy follows the friendship and adventures of a group of middle-schoolers as they start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. (Netflix) Courtesy Kailey Schwerman/Netflix

"In My Skin" Season 1: Gabrielle Creevy and Zadeiah Campbell-Davies star in the dark comic coming-of-age series which follows a teen as she deals with her anxieties and insecurities. (Hulu) Hulu/Imbd

"Cable Girls" Final Season Part 2: When Lidia's biggest rival uses a prison camp to enact revenge, Lidia and her friends become even more defiant in their fight against Franco's regime in this historical series. (Netflix) Courtesy Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/Netflix

"Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado": The documentary centers on astrologer Walter Mercado, who with 120 million viewers at his peak was a peacock in macho culture, a naive biz whiz, a courier of hope.(Netflix) Courtesy Giovan Cordero Colon/Netflix

"The Protector" Season 4: Vizier and the Immortals rule over modern Istanbul, Hakan travels to the past to stop a war and Zeynep undergoes a powerful transformation in this season. (Netflix) Courtesy Netflix

"Cursed": Based on the New York Times bestselling book, this re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, is told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. (Netflix) Courtesy Netflix

"Hitch": New York "date doctor" Alex Hitchens (Will Smith) tires to charm gossip columnist Sara Melas (Eva Mendes) at the same time he is coaching shy Albert (Kevin James) on how to win the love of beautiful heiress Allegra Cole (Amber Valletta). (Amazon Prime) Columbia Pictures

"The Kissing Booth 2": In this sequel to the hit 2018 teen film, high school senior Elle juggles a long-distance relationship, college apps and a new friendship that could change everything.(Netflix) Courtesy Marcos Cruz/Netflix

"Rebecka Martinsson": This riveting Scandinavian crime thriller revolves around high-powered Stockholm lawyer Rebecka Martinsson, who reluctantly returned to her remote hometown in northern Sweden after the murder of a childhood friend and then worked there as a public prosecutor. The series is based on Åsa Larsson's popular crime novels. (Acorn TV) Acorn TV

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules": Based on the successful second installment in the Jeff Kinney written book series, Greg Heffley, the kid who made "wimpy" cool, is back. This time having rid himself of the Cheese Touch, he enters the next grade with his confidence and friendships intact and his eye on a new girl in the community. (Disney +) IMDB

"Saving Private Ryan": Eight U.S. Army Rangers penetrate German-held territory during World War II to find and bring home a soldier whose three brothers who have been killed. (HBO Max) Paramount Pictures

"Ice Age: Collision Course": The Herd battles to stop an asteroid hurdling towards Earth in this animated film which is fun for the whole family. (Disney +) IMDB

"Race to Witch Mountain": Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars in this movie about a Las Vegas cabbie trying to protect a pair of siblings with paranormal powers from an evil organization that wants to use them. (Disney +) IMDB

"The Mighty Ducks": A self-centered lawyer is sentenced to community service coaching a rag tag youth hockey team. (Disney +) IMDB

"Palm Springs": When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other. (Hulu) Hulu/Imdb

"We Are Freestyle Love Supreme": Well before the world knew of the Tony award-winning Broadway musicals "Hamilton" and "In The Heights," Lin-Manuel Miranda was in an improvisational hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme, along with director Thomas Kail and performers Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale. Filmmaker Andrew Fried began chronicling the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of Freestyle Love Supreme beatboxing and rapping on the sidewalks -- unaware of how their story would unfold. Fourteen years later, Fried captures them reuniting for a series of shows in New York City that led to a triumphant run on Broadway. (Hulu) Hulu/Imdb

"Geomsanaejeon"a.k.a. "Diary of a Prosecutor" Season 1: Sung-Jae Lee stars in this South Korean TV series about an overworked prosecutor. (Hulu) Imbd/Hulu

"Kill Bill Vol. 1": Uma Thurman stars in this fast paced film in which awakening from a four-year coma, a former assassin wreaks vengeance on the team of assassins who betrayed her. (HBO Max) Miramax

"Greyhound": Tom Hanks both wrote and stars in this film about a longtime Navy veteran who, as a first-time captain, is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during WWII. (Apple TV +) Apple TV +

"Pineapple Express": Judd Apatow directs this tale that follows a pair (Seth Rogan and James Franco) as they reach the top of the hit-list when one witnesses a mob murder and drags his buddy into a crazy flight from mobsters bent on silencing both of them permanently. (Amazon Prime) Columbia Pictures

"Outcry" Season 1: A five-part documentary series examining the gripping story of high school football star Greg Kelley and a quest for truth and justice. Few people experience the momentum that Kelley had going into his senior year in Leander, Texas. That all changed when he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child and sentenced to 25 years in prison with no possibility for parole. But a groundswell of support emerged for Kelley, calling into question the investigation, the prosecution's tactics and ultimately, the validity of the conviction. (Hulu) Showtime/Imbd

"Thiago Ventura: POKAS": In a rollicking stand up special, Thiago Ventura jokes about life in the hood, politics and more, explaining how actions speak louder than words. (Netflix)

Courtesy Netflix

"West Side Story": Richard Beymer and Natalie Wood star in this classic musical set among the tenements of New York City which finds a pair of star-crossed lovers caught in a turf war between rival street gangs. (Hulu) Donaldson Collection/Getty Images/Imbd

"I Am Not Your Negro": Director Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished, "Remember This House," to examine race in America then and now in this searing documentary. (Hulu, Amazon Prime) Hulu/Imdb

"The Rest of Us": Heather Graham stars in the dramatic tale about a woman who befriends the woman his father married after leaving her mother. (Hulu) Hulu/Imbd

"Hanna" Season 2: Esmé Creed-Miles stars as Hanna who is drawn out of hiding when her only friend, Clara, is recaptured by the Utrax organization and taken to a new facility, The Meadows. To rescue Clara, Hanna needs the help of her previous nemesis, troubled CIA agent Marissa Wiegler, who begins to see Hanna as the daughter she never had. (Amazon Prime) Christopher Raphael/Amazon Studio

"My Spy": JJ is a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) who leverages her intelligence to get him to teach her how to be a spy. (Amazon Prime) Amazon

"Absentia" Season 3: After the dramatic events of season two, Emily Byrne is serving out the final days of her FBI suspension while working hard to be the best possible mother to Flynn. Everything is upended when an international criminal case hits too close to home, threatening the family she is so desperately trying to hold together. What follows is a dangerous journey that will take Emily far from Boston, testing her like never before and forcing her to learn to trust again, to love again, and to finally realize her true place in the world after everything she's been through. (Amazon Prime) Elena Nenkova/AXN/Sony Pictures

"If You Give a Mouse a Cookie": When you give a Mouse a cookie he'll ask for a glass of milk, and then... who knows what he'll ask for next? Follow the adventures of Mouse, Oliver and other familiar characters as they discover that when you've got a curious Mouse for a friend (not to mention a Moose, a Pig, a Cat and a Dog) one thing always leads to another, and then another! (Amazon Prime) Amazon Studios

"Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist": The comic boldly goes where no stand-up comedian has gone before: everywhere! During the tour he traveled the world, meeting locals and learning about their culture. He then transformed those experiences into stand-up sets of all-new material specific to each country he visited. (Amazon Prime) Amazon Studios

"Big Fish": Directed by Tim Burton, the film follows a frustrated son (Billy Crudup) who begins piecing together a true picture of his father (Ewan McGregor) with snippets of amazing stories and magical tales of his youth. (Amazon Prime) Columbia Pictures

"Nick and Nora's Infinite Playlist": A chance encounter follows leads Nick and Nora (Michael Cera and Kat Dennings) as they embark on a journey through New York's indie rock scene on a quest to find that secret show of a legendary band, and wind up finding each other. (Amazon Prime) Columbia Pictures

"Dumb & Dumber": Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels star as a pair of deliriously dim-witted pals go on a madcap cross-country road trip to return a briefcase full of cash to its rightful owner. (HBO Max) New Line Cinema/Getty Images

"Get Smart": When the identities of secret agents are compromised, hapless Maxwell Smart teams with far more capable Agent 99 to thwart an evil terrorist group. Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway, Dwayne Johnson star in this reboot. (HBO Max) Warner Bros.

"National Lampoon's Vacation": The wacky Griswold clan goes on an ill-fated cross-country odyssey, hell-bent on going to their favorite theme park, Walley World. (HBO Max) Warner Bros.

"Down to Earth with Zac Efron": Actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a travel show that explores healthy, sustainable ways to live. (Netflix) Netflix

"Expecting Amy": An unfiltered and intimate view into comedian Amy Schumer's life on tour creating a stand-up special during her difficult, first pregnancy. (HBO Max) WarnerMedia

"Tig n' Seek": Eight-year-old Tiggy and his gadget-building cat, Gweeseek, as they search for the lost items of Wee Gee City in this animated series. (HBO Max) Cartoon Network