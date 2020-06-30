Save big on storage space with Amazon's Gold Box Deals on WD and SanDisk products

Need some extra memory for all those new Nintendo Switch games you've downloaded? How about a new hard drive where you can start backing up important photos and videos of your pre-pandemic memories? Amazon has you covered with today's Gold Box deals on a variety of storage media.

Today's Deal of the Day spans everything from MicroSDXC memory cards for Nintendo Switch to portable external hard drives to keep your files with you wherever you go. You can save up to 47% off some of the products on offer, so if you've been waiting to stock up on some additional SD cards or hard drives, this is the best time to do it.

Here are a few of our picks that you should consider purchasing from this special sale:

If you're a faithful Switch owner with plenty of games in your digital library, it's probably about time you beefed up your system's storage space with this massive MicroSDXC card. For less than $50, you can pick up this 400GB memory card that'll give you enough space to hold game after game after game. From The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to the newly released RPG The Outer Worlds on Switch, you can make sure your entire collection (or most of it) is at the ready.

SanDisk 400GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch ($47.99, originally $62.99; amazon.com)

If gaming on your Xbox One or PlayStation 4 is more your speed, snag this hefty 5TB WD-Black portable drive to collect all your favorite blockbuster titles — like The Last of Us Part 2 or Gears 5 — in one place. New titles continue to grow ever larger when released digitally, so be ready with enough space to handle any size gaming collection. And Cyberpunk 2077 is just around the corner, so prepping for it might be a good idea.

WD-Black 5TB P10 Game Drive Portable External Hard Drive ($99.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

It's hard to believe so much space can come with such a small card, but this 1TB SD card offers plenty of storage in a small package. It's a bit pricier than other solutions, but that's because you're getting something that can hold a hard drive's worth of files and fits in your pocket.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card ($279.99, originally $394.99; amazon.com)

We can always use another USB drive to add to our ever-growing pile, and this one has plenty of storage. You don't need anything but an open USB slot to plug in and start dragging and dropping files, and you can take this bad boy with you anywhere. Store school assignments, freelance work, or even fun photos you want to take with you wherever you go, all in this drive that's compatible with just about anything.

SanDisk 256GB Ultra Luxe USB Flash Drive ($28.55, originally $35.69; amazon.com)

There's plenty more where these storage buys came from. Amazon has lots of other configurations and products on sale today, so act now if you see something that strikes your fancy.

To see the rest of what Amazon has on offer, check out the official deal page for additional options. There may be another great sale item there that catches your eye.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.