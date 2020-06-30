CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through The Points Guy affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt travel worldwide, many credit card issuers remain proactive about maintaining the value of their travel credit cards, and Chase is no exception. On Tuesday, the issuer announced the addition of new limited-time credits and bonus categories on its Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve card.

Starting July 1 and running through Sept. 30, both cards will earn between 3 and 10 bonus points for every dollar spent on purchases at gas stations, on select streaming services and on Instacart grocery delivery and pickup orders. Card holders will also get up to $50 in statement credits toward an Instacart Express membership, which offers unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on all orders over $35. No activation is required for Sapphire card holders to access these limited-time benefits,

The number of bonus points earned varies depending on the card and the category. For gas stations, the Chase Sapphire Preferred will earn a total of 3 points per dollar, while the Chase Sapphire Reserve will earn 5 points per dollar. Bonus points earned at gas stations are capped at $1,500 in spending across the entire three-month period.

When it comes to select streaming services — which includes major providers such as Spotify and Netflix — the Sapphire Reserve will earn 10 points for every dollar spent between July 1 and Sept. 30, while the Sapphire Preferred will earn 5 points per dollar. Again, the bonus points are limited to up to $1,500 in purchases on streaming services.

And for orders made with the grocery delivery startup Instacart, Sapphire Reserve card holders will earn 5 points per dollar, with Sapphire Preferred cards earning 3 points for every dollar spent. The cap on Instacart purchases is double the other categories at $3,000 across the three months.

Both Chase Sapphire Preferred and Chase Sapphire Reserve card holders will also have access to up to $50 in statement credits for an Instacart Express membership. These credits are enough to cover either three months of a monthly membership, or up to half off an annual membership.

These new Sapphire perks should be useful to card holders who find themselves currently spending more time at home, especially if they need to rely on delivery services during the pandemic. They come on top of Chase’s recent addition of a “Pay Yourself Back” feature, which currently allows Sapphire Reserve and Sapphire Preferred card holders to redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards points for purchases at grocery stores, dining establishments (including delivery and takeout) and home improvement stores.

Tuesday is also the last day to earn bonus points on grocery purchases with Chase Sapphire credit cards. Through June 30, the Chase Sapphire Reserve earns 5 points per dollar on groceries, while the Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3 points per dollar on those purchases.

All limited-time benefits are available to both existing and new Sapphire Reserve and Sapphire Preferred card holders. If you don’t already have a Chase Sapphire card, you can earn a 50,000-point sign-up bonus on the Chase Sapphire Reserve after you spend $4,000 in the first three months after opening the account, or a 60,000-point bonus on the Chase Sapphire Preferred after spending $4,000 in the first three months.

Sapphire card holders can find more information on Chase’s partnership with Instacart Express at the dedicated Chase Sapphire page on Instagram’s website, as well as details on all the limited-time Chase Sapphire benefits at Chase.com/SapphireBeyond.

