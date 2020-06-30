(CNN) Internet access was cut across Ethiopia on Tuesday amid national protests over the shooting death of singer and activist Hachalu Hundessa.

Hachalu, a prominent figure in the Oromo ethnic group, was shot Monday night at the Gelan Condominiums area of the capital Addis Ababa, according to state broadcaster EBC citing the Addis Ababa police commissioner, Getu Argaw.

On Tuesday, images of protesters in the capital and in Oromia region circulated on social media and the US Embassy in Ethiopia released a security alert saying the embassy was "monitoring reports of protests and unrest, including gunfire, throughout Addis Ababa."

Demonstrators also protested the singer's death in front of the US embassy, the alert said, describing the situation as "volatile at this time."

A blanket shutdown