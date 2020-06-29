Willie Nelson will take part in a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden

By Allison Gordon

Updated 10:47 AM ET, Mon June 29, 2020

Willie Nelson took the stage at a rally for Democratic Senate candidate Beto O&#39;Rourke in Austin, Texas on September 29, 2018.
(CNN)It looks like Willie Nelson has Joe Biden on his mind.

The legendary country singer will join Robert Earl Keen at a Monday night virtual fundraiser to support the former VP's presidential bid.
Guests at the event will include two of Biden's former primary rivals -- former HUD Secretary Julián Castro and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. Another famous Texan, Cecile Richards -- an abortion rights activist and daughter of Former Governor Ann Richards -- will also be there.
The tickets range from $250 to $100,000.