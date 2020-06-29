Willie Nelson will take part in a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden

(CNN) It looks like Willie Nelson has Joe Biden on his mind.

The legendary country singer will join Robert Earl Keen at a Monday night virtual fundraiser to support the former VP's presidential bid.

Guests at the event will include two of Biden's former primary rivals -- former HUD Secretary Julián Castro and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. Another famous Texan, Cecile Richards -- an abortion rights activist and daughter of Former Governor Ann Richards -- will also be there.

The tickets range from $250 to $100,000.