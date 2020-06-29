Calls for resignation mount after St. Louis mayor releases names of individuals calling for police reform

(CNN) Hundred of protesters marched to the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson Sunday night while chanting "resign Lyda, take the cops with you," according to CNN affiliate KMOV.

The demonstration came after Krewson read the names and addresses of people calling for police reform during a Friday afternoon Facebook live video, the affiliate reported.

During the live video briefing Friday, the mayor was asked about meeting with protesters outside City Hall. In response, Krewson read letters submitted to her by protesters aloud during the video "including the names and both partial and full addresses of those calling to defund the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department ," KMOV reported.

Krewson released a statement later that day saying the names and addresses she read are public information, according to the affiliate.

The ACLU of Missouri called the mayor's actions intimidation in a statement.

Read More