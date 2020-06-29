New England Patriots fined $1.1 million for illegally videotaping the sideline during a game, source says

(CNN) The New England Patriots have been punished by the National Football League for illegally videotaping the sideline during the game, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to CNN.

The punishment includes a fine of $1.1 million and a loss of the 2021 third-round draft pick, the source said. Patriots television crews are also not allowed to shoot any games and senior club officials will have to undergo required league operation training, according to the source.

The team said in a statement released in December that it acknowledged that the production crew "unknowingly violated a league policy by filming the field and sideline from the press box."

