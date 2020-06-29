NJ governor says US situation and 'knucklehead behavior' led him to delay indoor dining for the foreseeable future

(CNN) New Jersey's governor said his state "must hit pause" on the resumption of indoor dining, which was set to resume this week.

"Under our revised plan indoor dining will now be reset to resume at a later date to be determined," Governor Phil Murphy said at a press briefing Monday afternoon. He added that the state does not want to experience spikes similar to what has been happening across the US, and said it brings him "no joy" to do this.

Gov. Phil Murphy

Murphy in particular mentioned instances in some establishments across his state including "overcrowding" and "complete disregard for social distancing" as well as "very few, if any, face coverings." The "national situation compounded by instances of knucklehead behavior here at home are requiring us to hit pause on the restart of indoor dining for the foreseeable future."

Face coverings such as surgical or cloth masks are required when indoors in public in the state, and businesses are permitted to deny service to anyone not wearing them.

Crowds return to the boardwalk and beach at Pier Village on June 14, 2020 in Long Branch, New Jersey.

The announcement came as at least 12 other states hit pause on their reopening plans as the country sees a surge in coronavirus cases. Last week, many states broke records for new confirmed cases in a day and the US recorded a record high of single-day confirmed cases with 40,173 reported Friday.

Read More