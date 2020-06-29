NBA and players union to paint 'Black Lives Matter' on courts in Orlando when season resumes, source says

(CNN) The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association plan to paint the words "Black Lives Matter" on all courts when the season restarts in July, a source familiar with the plan told CNN Monday.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar defended protesters in a powerful op-ed for The Los Angeles Times earlier this month.

"African Americans have been living in a burning building for many years, choking on the smoke as the flames burn closer and closer. Racism in America is like dust in the air. It seems invisible -- even if you're choking on it -- until you let the sun in. Then you see it's everywhere," the Hall of Famer wrote.

The 2019-2020 NBA season will resume July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.