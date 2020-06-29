Several baseball players are opting out of the 2020 MLB Season, citing 'personal health and safety'

(CNN) Three players have decided to opt out of the rescheduled Major League Baseball season due to health concerns amid coronavirus outbreak.

Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross will not be playing the 2020 season, the team confirmed on Monday. Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Mike Leake also has decided not to play this season, according to a statement from his agent.

The news comes a week after Major League Baseball announced its season will start next month, after the pandemic upended the original schedule.

"Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross have decided not to participate in the 2020 season for the personal health and safety of themselves and their loved ones," Mike Rizzo, Nationals General Manager, said in a statement.

"We are one hundred percent supportive of their decision to not play this year. We will miss their presence in the clubhouse and their contributions on the field."