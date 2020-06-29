University of North Carolina Wilmington professor to retire following campus uproar over tweets

(CNN) A professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington who angered the campus community with tweets the school deemed "vile and inexcusable" has decided to retire, according to a statement from the university.

Mike Adams, a professor of criminology at UNCW, will retire effective August 1, Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli said in a statement posted on the university's website

"Over the past several weeks, many of you have inquired about the status of a UNCW faculty member, Dr. Mike Adams, in light of the public attention generated by comments he made on his personal social media channels. We can now share the update that after a discussion with Chancellor Sartarelli, Dr. Adams has decided to retire from UNCW, effective August 1, 2020. We will have no further comment on this matter at this time, but we plan to share an update later this week regarding how we hope to move forward as a university community," Sartarelli said.

CNN left a message for Adams seeking comment.

Adams' impending retirement marks the end of a tumultuous few weeks for the UNCW community.

