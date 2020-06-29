Employee of a Miami restaurant quit after one of its owners jokingly referred to blackened chicken wings menu item as 'I Can't Breathe'

(CNN) An employee at a restaurant in Miami said he quit his job after the owner renamed blackened chicken wings, one of the menu items, to "I can't breathe" on a customer's ticket order.

Brandon Gonzalez, who has worked at Hole in the Wall since January, said he was bringing over chicken wings to his customers at the southwest Miami-Dade restaurant on June 20 when he said he noticed the name change.

"When I saw what he wrote, I was in awe that someone would try and make this a joke," Gonzalez told CNN. "He had walked up to the kitchen staff to make sure they saw what he wrote. Which baffled me. It was gross. I couldn't imagine an owner of an establishment making a joke of that caliber. If you even want to call it a joke."

The dying words of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a a police officer kneeled on his neck, were "I can't breathe." His death sparked weeks of protests in cities across the nation -- and chants of "I can't breathe" often reverberated amongst the crowds.

Gonzalez said the owner, identified by the establishment as Sam Diedrick, joked that instead of writing "blackened" to refer to the chicken seasoning that comes on the meal, they would write "I can't breathe." Gonzalez said he and other employees who were present "stayed quiet and looked away."

