Firefighters rescue a man who fell nearly 30 feet into a well from inside a home

(CNN) Firefighters in Connecticut rescued a man that fell nearly 30 feet down into a well when the flooring of a home gave way from underneath him.

"At some point this well was covered with simple wood flooring and no subfloor or well cap," police posted on Facebook along with images of the rescue.

"It is important to note that some of these older, historical homes may have hazards that were not upgraded by current code."

"The fire department was incredibly professional," Town told WTIC . "They did a wonderful job and saved my life basically. It's not a certainty that I would've died down there, but I was getting more and more hypothermic."

Town suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police shared images on Facebook saying this was an unbelievable rescue and could have been fatal event.