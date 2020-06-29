Little Caesars fired two employees after a couple found a swastika made of pepperoni on their pizza

(CNN) An Ohio couple say they were shocked and disappointed when they opened their ready-made pizza to see pepperonis arranged in the shape of a reverse swastika Saturday.

"Things like this are keeping hate alive in this world," Jason Laska told CNN. "We all need the exact opposite of that right now."

Laska said he was on his way home from his mother-in-law's house when he stopped to pick up dinner for his family. He says he grabbed a "hot and ready pizza" from the warmer at Little Caesars in Brook Park, Ohio, about 14 miles south of Cleveland.

He got home, ready to dig in when the couple opened the box and say they found the symbol on their pizza.

Jason Laska said he hopes the fired employees "learned a valuable lesson throughout this."

"We were literally silent for a few moments," Laska said. "Misty (his wife) asked me if I had ordered it and they had to make it and they gave me that on purpose thinking they were targeting me because they stereotyped me or something."

