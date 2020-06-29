Students using Instagram to reveal what it is like to be 'Black at' private high schools

(CNN) In high school, Aigner Picou was an honor student, held a job, led a club, participated in community service and played an instrument. But she says her college counselor told her, a Black student at a private school, that a college with a more than 50% acceptance rate would still be a reach for her.

Now an alumna of the Loomis Chaffee School in Connecticut, she is watching as more and more stories like hers are being shared publicly.

As protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks have filled US cities, Black students and alumni of some of the country's most prestigious private high schools have taken to social media to share their experiences of being Black at majority White elite private schools. By bringing together the stories of current and former students, the "Black at" Instagram pages show that racism and discrimination in such institutions spans states and generations.

The more than 40 pages across nearly a dozen states share posts, most often anonymous, that students, alumni and even grandchildren of alumni submit through forms and direct messaging. The administrators of the pages said that, other than vetting the posts, they minimize editing and maximize how many are shared publicly.

Josh Odoom, an alumnus of Woodberry Forest School in Virginia and administrator of the "Blackatwfs" page, said the grievances being shared online about his alma mater aren't new. But he hopes airing them in public can bring change.

Read More