A family rescued a bear after it was found swimming with a plastic tub on its head

(CNN) A Wisconsin family rescued a young bear after it got a plastic cheese ball container stuck on its head.

Tricia Hurt, her husband Brian, and their son Brady were out fishing on Marsh-Miller Lake on Sunday when they came across the distressed black bear.

"We knew that if we didn't do something, we are pretty sure it would not have made it to shore," Tricia Hurt told CNN. "It was really huffing and puffing, my husband said."

The family came up behind the bear, and Brian pulled on the tub but lost his grip -- but he realized the bear's ear was loose. They looped the boat back around, and after a final tug the bear was free and swam safely to shore.

Hurt said the whole ordeal lasted about five minutes.

Read More