Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has signed with the New England Patriots

(CNN) Free agent quarterback Cam Newton has agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to league sources ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter.

Newton, 31, was forced off the field after a foot surgery in 2019 and was then cut by the team at the end of the season.

He won the 2010 Heisman Trophy playing for Auburn and was drafted as a number one overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

In 2015, Newton won the NFL MVP award for leading the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl XL in Santa Clara.

