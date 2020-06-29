Moscow (CNN) Russia has denied that any leaks have occurred at two of its nuclear power plants after higher than usual radiation was detected over Norway, Sweden and Finland in the first half of June.

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said Sunday that "very low" levels of man-made radioactivity were found over the three countries. There was no impact on the environment or human health, it said.

"The combination of radionuclides may be explained by an anomaly in the fuel elements of a nuclear power plant," RIVM suggested after performing a calculation to find the source of the radionuclides, which are atoms with an unstable core.

"The calculations indicate that the nuclides come from the direction of western Russia. Determining a more specific source location is not possible with the limited data available," RIVM said on its website. It made clear that "no specific country of origin can be pointed out at this moment".

In response, Russia stated that no incidents were recorded at two plants in the west of the country.

