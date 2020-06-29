Jump into Night City with the gorgeous Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition console

CD Projekt RED's ambitious RPG Cyberpunk 2077 is finally headed to retail shelves this holiday season. It's a frustrating wait for anyone ready to get their hands on the game, but there's one way to fit Cyberpunk into your gaming routine right now: The Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition 1 TB System.

This special edition bundle, which is the last Xbox One X bundle we'll likely see before the Xbox Series X debuts, is packed with everything you need to feel like you're in the futuristic world of Night City.

The package includes the special Limited Edition 1 TB console, matching wireless controller, a full game download of Cyberpunk 2077 and a one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. But the ultimate allure is, of course, the fact that it's an extremely limited edition (it's sold out at most retailers) and that it's an attractive console.

The entire package is colorful, from the internal packets with setup instructions to the casing. It's the little details that make it feel special. For instance, the system includes a teal HDMI cable. It isn't exactly the same color as the console, but it's the first time an HDMI cord other than the standard black or white has been included with a system. That alone makes this console an intriguing buy.

Once you're past the components and cables, you get a glimpse at the two-toned controller, half-black and half-chrome with red accents, meant to evoke Keanu Reeves' character Johnny Silverhand. The left trigger is red, while the right is black. The words "No Future" are etched into the side, while the face buttons are marked with red letters. It comes with two AA batteries, which is typical of Xbox One controllers.

The console is sleek and brightly hued, with two different designs on the top and bottom. One side is slightly gray with the words "No Future" and "Samurai" emblazoned across the top and bottom, with the game's iconic logo representing the fictional band featured in-game.

Johnny Silverhand was a member of the group, and the character's influence can be seen all over the machine. The bottom reads, in graffiti-like print, "Where's Johnny?" in reference to Silverhand's alleged disappearance advertised in the game.

The console has a pleasing matte finish to cut down on fingerprints and feels nice and hefty. The back of the system, where the vents are located, features tricolor banding with gray, navy and gold hues. The front (or top) of the system showcases the Xbox logo, the "Seocho Electronics" etching and "Super Capacitor" logo, along with warnings that there is a "strong magnetic field."

There's a worn, futuristic look to it, but if you don't like the bold coloring of the top, you'll more than certainly appreciate the Samurai nod to Johnny and the boys.

Interestingly enough, on the back of the machine near the bottom corner, you'll find a square that reads "Uniform, Victor, Mike, Echo." As a keen-eyed Redditor pointed out, these are instructions to "UV Me," as in take a UV light to this section. If you do so, you'll find the message "Many languages, one message," as well as "Thank you" printed in a variety of languages, capped off with "CD Projekt RED — Xbox".

In terms of functionality, this Xbox One X doesn't work differently than a typical model, but there's a striking difference that's typical of special edition Xbox One systems. It elicits a special startup and shutdown noise that's evocative of a classic robotic noise when you turn it on and off. There's a futuristic "cobbled together" vibe to the machine, as well as its controller, which fits the aesthetic and gives it an edge over other variations.

Unfortunately, given that Cyberpunk 2077 isn't scheduled to release until November, there was no opportunity to test the new Xbox Direct Delivery system that does away with code redemption and sends unlocked content to your console.

When the game finally releases, it will automatically be sent to your console, provided you've logged into your Microsoft account on the Cyberpunk system. Further down the line, you'll get the first DLC expansion, which will likely run anywhere from $4.99 to $19.99 in true fashion for additional content.

The Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition 1 TB System is a worthy investment for anyone looking to expand their console collection or add another system to their setup ahead of the Xbox Series X's debut this holiday season.

It's unique, tough to find and features plenty of interesting touches that make it the coolest model of the Xbox One X. It's certainly going to be a collector's item, so if you find one, it's a good idea to snap it up. And if it sells out, there's a number of other Xbox One X's that offer a nearly identical experience. You can also score the Cyberpunk 2077 controller for $74.99.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.