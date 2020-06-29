Fourth of July sales are in full swing — see all the deals worth celebrating now

Sales and deals are always worthy of fireworks, but now, in honor of Fourth of July, tons of your favorite retailers are doing their patriotic duty by offering up phenomenal deals on all the tech, home and style products you love to shop. You're free to take advantage of all the savings leading up to Independence Day, so get to it.
Major retailers
- Best Buy: The mega retailer is offering savings across categories including home appliances, TVs, laptops and more.
- JCPenny: The department story is closing many locations, and thus is offering a range of discounts on everything from rugs to dresses and swimwear for July 4.
- Home Depot: The home retailer has summer savings on everything you need to be outdoors for the season, including patio items, grills, lawn care, tools and more.
- Lowe's: Celebrate the 4th with up to 40% off appliance special values at Lowe's.
- Overstock: Shop the July 4th Blowout for up to 70% off thousands of items with free shipping on everything.
- Wayfair: The mega home store's July 4th Clearance sale is on, with up to 70% off furniture for the outdoors, bedroom, office and living room, plus home appliances, decor mattresses and more.
Tech and electronics
- Adorama: Save on computers, audio equipment, cameras, drones and more.
- Dell: Laptops, desktops, PCs and more are on sale.
- HP: Save up to 60% on select products including laptops, desktops, printers and monitors.
- Lenovo: Select doorbusters are up to 68% off, including laptops, desktops and other computer accessories.
- Microsoft: PCs, tablets, smartphones and more are on sale now.
- Rosetta Stone: From July 1 through July 8, Rosetta Stone will upgrade customers who have a CD-ROM or downloadable product to a single-language Lifetime subscription for free.
- Samsung: Enjoy summer savings on smartphones and smart home appliances.
Home and health
- AllModern: Take an extra 15% off sale items with promo code GOFORIT through July 5.
- Amerisleep: Mattresses are 30% off with code AS30, while adjustable bed sets are up to $1,500 off.
- Bear: Take 20% off sitewide and score two free Cloud pillows with code JULY20.
- Boutique Rugs: Save 60% with code 7460.
- Brooklyn Bedding: Take 25% off sitewide through July 7 with code INDEPENDENCE25.
- Casper: Take 10% off your entire order with promo code KEEPCOOL through July 2.
- Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on the queen size Chill Mattress.
- Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 70% off on gorgeous bedding, sheets, rugs and home décor at the 4th of July Mega Sale from July 2 through July 6.
- Design Within Reach: Take 20% off Anglepoise products from July 4 through July 10.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Tons of gear is on sale for the holiday, including Hydro Flask products, bikes, camping gear and more.
- Dylan's Candy Bar: Take 20% off your full-price purchase with code FIREWORKS and receive free standard shipping on all orders $25+ from July 3 through July 4.
- Eight Sleep: Now through July 5, get a free $300 value Gravity Blanket with your purchase of the Pod or Pod Pro mattrses. (The offer is automatically applied at checkout.)
- Home Chef: Take $80 off your order at the 4th of July flash sale.
- Houzz: Through July 10, take up to 75% off outdoor furniture and décor, bathroom vanities, indoor furniture, rugs, lighting and more.
- Joss & Main: Take an 15% off sale items with promo code JULY4 through July 5.
- Kirkland: Through July 5, take 50% off all outdoor items, spring and summer florals, patriotic Items, and more.
- Leesa: Take up to $250 off Hybrid mattresses and up to $350 off other mattresses.
- My Sheets Rock: Enjoy 15% off all sheets with code FIREWORK from July 1 through July 5.
- Nest Bedding: Take 20% off your purchase of $150 or more with the code FIREWORKS.
- Nutribullet: Take 20% off sitewide with code FREEDOM20 through July 5.
- Oxo: Starting July 1, take 25% off the Oxo Brew SCA-Certified 9-Cup Coffee Maker, and take 20% off Open Stock Oxo POP Containers starting July 3.
- Petsmart: This pet retailer is offering a slew of deals for cats and dogs, including discounts on litter, treats, food and more.
- Plush Beds: Take 25% off sitewide starting June 30 through July 6.
- Purple: Score free sheets and a premium seat cushion with any mattress purchase durning the Summer Sale.
- Rifle Paper Co.: Starting July 2, take 15% off orders under $50, 20% off orders of $50+ and 25% off orders of $100+ (excluding wallpaper).
- Rugs.com: Take up to an extra 80% off at the July 4th Blowout Sale through July 7.
- Saatchi Art: Starting July 2, take 15% off originals of $1500+ with code REDWHITEBLUE15 and 10% off all other originals with code REDWHITEBLUE10.
- Society6: Take 40% off wall art, 30% off home décor and 20% off everything else
- Tempur-pedic: Save on pillows, sheets and take up to $700 off TEMPUR-breeze mattress sets.
- The Company Store: Enjoy 20% off sitewide with code JULY4SALE20.
- The Container Store: Organize your life with up to 30% off customer favorite storage solutions.
- Tuft & Needle: Spend $800 for $150 off, or spend $1200 for $250 off through July 7.
- Zoma: Mattresses are $150 off with code WIN150, and adjustable bed are 30% off.
Fashion and beauty
- American Eagle: Everything is up to 60% off.
- Backcountry: Take up to 40% off at the Summer Solstice Sale.
- Carbon38: Shop the Summer Sale for an extra 30% off on all sale styles, all of which are final sale.
- Chinese Laundry: Take 30% off full-price styles.
- Columbia: Shop the Summer Sale for 25% off select gear.
- Enso Rings: Through July 5, individual Summer Collection styles are 25% off, any two selections are 36% off, and any three selections are 44% off at checkout.
- Faherty Brand: Shop the Peak Summer Sale starting July 1 for the biggest markdowns of the season.
- Franco Sarto: Sandals are 60% off, plus they ship for free, with code FRANCOFOURTH.
- Gap: Everything on site is up to 60% off.
- Jachs: All men's shorts are only $15 with code EARLY, plus save an additional 60% on already marked-down items.
- L.L.Bean: Take up to 50% off at the Summer Sale.
- Lucky Brand: Sale into summer with deals on tees, tops and jeans.
- Naadam: Save up to 30% sitewide through July 5.
- Perry Ellis: Take 40% off sitewide and 50% off sale items.
- Old Navy: Take up to 60% off storewide at the Americana-rama Sale.
- Original Penguin: Save up to 60% at the Epic Sale.
- Osprey: Select styles are 25% off through July 6.
- Smoko: Take up to 60% off select items starting July 3.
- State Cashmere: Get $30 off orders over $150 with code 2020JULY4.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.