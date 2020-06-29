Sales and deals are always worthy of fireworks, but now, in honor of Fourth of July, tons of your favorite retailers are doing their patriotic duty by offering up phenomenal deals on all the tech, home and style products you love to shop. You’re free to take advantage of all the savings leading up to Independence Day, so get to it.

Major retailers

Best Buy : The mega retailer is offering savings across categories including home appliances, TVs, laptops and more.

JCPenny : The department story is closing many locations, and thus is offering a range of discounts on everything from rugs to dresses and swimwear for July 4.

Home Depot : The home retailer has summer savings on everything you need to be outdoors for the season, including patio items, grills, lawn care, tools and more.

Lowe’s : Celebrate the 4th with up to 40% off appliance special values at Lowe’s.

Overstock : Shop the July 4th Blowout for up to 70% off thousands of items with free shipping on everything.

Wayfair : The mega home store’s July 4th Clearance sale is on, with up to 70% off furniture for the outdoors, bedroom, office and living room, plus home appliances, decor mattresses and more.

Tech and electronics

Adorama : Save on computers, audio equipment, cameras, drones and more.

Dell : Laptops, desktops, PCs and more are on sale.

HP : Save up to 60% on select products including laptops, desktops, printers and monitors.

Lenovo : Select doorbusters are up to 68% off, including laptops, desktops and other computer accessories.

Microsoft : PCs, tablets, smartphones and more are on sale now.

Rosetta Stone : From July 1 through July 8, Rosetta Stone will upgrade customers who have a CD-ROM or downloadable product to a single-language Lifetime subscription for free.

Samsung : Enjoy summer savings on smartphones and smart home appliances.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.