Given the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on wearing masks, we expect that face masks will continue to be a part of life for many of us for months to come. Whether you’re making your own face mask, buying masks that give back to good causes, selecting masks based on personal style or fit or look for kid-friendly masks, the options are as long as the last days of June.

One place that’s remained an excellent source for masks the past few months is Etsy, the online marketplace where small businesses and artists alike sell their goods. So, in an effort to continue to support small businesses during this time, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite masks from Etsy that do just that.

Oh, and don’t forget that with fabric masks, it’s very important to clean them properly.

Snaptotes Washable Reusable Adult Face Mask (starting at $13.95; etsy.com)

Snaptotes Washable Reusable Adult Face Mask

These cute plaid and patterned options are made in the U.S., and come with six HEPA filters.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Awila Asul Design 5-Pack Set Vida Face Mask Covering ($25; etsy.com)

Awila Asul Design 5-Pack Set Vida Face Mask Covering

This San Diego-based shop works with an artisanal designer in Thailand to create these gorgeous two-layer corte fabric masks.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Patty B Driscoll Art The Nasty Mask ($35; etsy.com)

Patty B Driscoll Art The Nasty Mask

A whopping 100% of profits from this mask, created in response to the “Nasty Woman” conversation, go to the Community Foodbank of Central Alabama. Each mask comes with a PM2.5 filter.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Rare Mountain Air Kids 100% Cotton and Flannel Pleated Face Mask ($15; etsy.com)

Rare Mountain Air Kids 100% Cotton and Flannel Pleated Face Mask

Check out these adorable designs, which are also equipped with adjustable ties for those who don’t love those typically elastic loops.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bias and Bourbon Black Lives Matter Face Covering Mask ($15; etsy.com)

Bias and Bourbon Black Lives Matter Face Covering Mask

The Chattanooga, Tenn.-based creator of these Black Lives Matter and other masks gives a portion of proceeds to the Black Lives Matter organization.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Flax of Life Adult Mask with Filter Pocket ($12; etsy.com)

Flax of Life Adult Mask with Filter Pocket

These top-rated masks are double layered, cotton on one side, flannel on the other and come in the prettiest batik prints.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dreamtees US Be Kind Face Mask ($9.89; etsy.com)

Dreamtees US Be Kind Face Mask

We love the simple message and design of this one. Plus, shipping is free.

_______________________________________________________________________________

BbChez Adult & Kids Washable Cotton Face Mask (starting at $11; etsy.com)

BbChez Adult & Kids Washable Cotton Face Mask

This sweet mask with a rainbow heart perfect for Pride comes in both kid and adult sizes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Danalia by DP African Print Face Mask with Filter Pocket ($12; etsy.com)

Danalia by DP African Print Face Mask with Filter Pocket

Designed with a contoured nose pinch for easy fit, these have an extra pocket for a filter.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Lisali by Lisa Embroidered Face Mask (starting at $13; etsy.com)

Lisali by Lisa Embroidered Face Mask

Preppy fabrics and a single embroidered initial mark remind you whose mask is whose.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Muddy Feet Boutique Chambray Denim Face Mask with Filter Pocket ($10; etsy.com)

Muddy Feet Boutique Chambray Denim Face Mask with Filter Pocket

There are more than 20 patterns to choose from with this shop, including chambray, which we love for summer. Plus, each mask has three layers, a filter and nose wire.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Aaltrade Face Covering with Filter Pocket & Nose Wire (starting at $3.24; etsy.com)

Aaltrade Face Covering with Filter Pocket & Nose Wire

Fifty pence (the U.K. version of 50 cents) from every mask ordered from this U.K.-based shop go toward National Health Service staff and volunteer support.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Moments 2 Remember Art PM 2.5 Face Mask with Filter Pocket (starting at $11; etsy.com)

Moments 2 Remember Art PM 2.5 Face Mask with Filter Pocket

There’s a multitude of patterns here — superheroes, Harry Potter, the New York Yankees — and they’re ready to ship in one business day.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Wild and Free Jewelry Butterfly Cotton Fabric Face Mask with Filter Pocket (starting at $14.50; etsy.com)

Wild and Free Jewelry Butterfly Cotton Fabric Face Mask with Filter Pocket

For those who may be missing outdoor festival season this summer.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Flawless Drips Protective Face Mask (starting at $6.99, originally $9.99; etsy.com)

Flawless Drips Ready to Ship Protective Face Mask 100% Cotton

A tartan plaid take on the face mask, along with a bunch of high-rated solid options.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Higgins Creek Face Masks & Coverings Reusable Fabric Mask (starting at $19.99; etsy.com)

Higgins Creek Face Masks & Coverings Reusable Fabric Mask

The cool watercolor-esque look on these is so calming. They’re also triple layered with a filter pocket.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Linen World Washable Face Mask with Filter Pocket (starting at $19.92; etsy.com)

Linen World Washable Face Mask with Filter Pocket

These 100% washed linen masks are extra soft, have three layers and a filter pocket.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Junipers Seven Ew, People Face Mask ($10.99; etsy.com)

Junipers Seven Ew, People Face Mask

For those of you eagerly awaiting the return of “Schitt’s Creek:” How perfect are these masks that give a nod to the iconic character Alexis.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Old Soul Artworks 88 Reusable, Washable, Two Layer Face Mask ($15; etsy.com)

Old Soul Artworks 88 Reusable, Washable, Two Layer Face Mask

Five dollars from the sale of each of these paw print masks goes to the ASPCA.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Everybody Needs Love Kids Face Mask (starting at $5; etsy.com)

Everybody Needs Love Kids Face Mask

These masks for kids come in the sweetest patterns and are 100% cotton with adjustable ear straps.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.