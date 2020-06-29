The Apple Watch Series 3 is down to $169 on Amazon

Our pick for the best value smartwatch is even more affordable, as the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 is currently $30 off at Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm in Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band ($169, originally $199; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm in Space Gray Aluminum Case with White Sport Band ($169, originally $199; amazon.com)

The Series 3 checks off a lot of the boxes for smartwatches, especially for anyone within the Apple ecosystem. With it, you can respond to messages, make calls, ask questions to Siri, use a plethora of apps and even track exercises.

It runs watchOS 6 with full access to the App Store and is powered by the Apple-made S3 chip, but you'll be able to update to watchOS 7 this fall, when Apple releases the next generation software.

On the fitness side, Series 3 features a built-in heart rate sensor, which can track your beats per minute and alert you of spikes. You can also track calories burned, a variety of exercises and even total distance, making the Series 3 is a fitness tracker as much as a smartwatch.

Act fast and score a 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 for $169 from Amazon. You can also see our full review of the Series 3 here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.