Amazon’s latest tablets, the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus, are aggressively affordable. The Fire HD 8 Plus, our budget pick for the best tablets of 2020, is now just $94.99 (amazon.com), down from its usual starting price of $124.99.

Thanks to its 8-inch HD screen, this is a great tablet to kick back with and watch your favorite shows. And with nearly 10 hours of battery life (according to our testing), you won’t have to put it down for quite a few episodes.

But our favorite thing about the Fire HD 8 Plus is Qi-certified wireless charging. That’s right, no wires required — just pop it on a Qi-certified wireless charger of your choice.

As far as tablets go, neither the Fire HD 8 nor Fire HD 8 Plus have amazing horsepower, but the Fire HD 8 Plus has an additional gig of RAM on top of the Fire HD 8. This gives it an edge, opening it up to more multitasking and even light gaming.

Both tablets can be packed with either 32GB or 64GB of storage, though some options won’t be in stock until mid-August, but you can order it regardless and it’ll ship when it becomes available. Currently, most are only available in black or slate.

The Fire HD 8 Plus (starting at $94.99, originally starting at $124.99; amazon.com) is unrivaled in affordability, not to mention packed with great features. And while we’d recommend the HD 8 Plus for its major advantages, the Fire HD 8 features the same discount (starting at $59.99, originally starting at $89.99; amazon.com).

There’s no doubt you’ll get a ton of value out of either one.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.