Islamabad (CNN) At least five people have died after shots were fired at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, according to rescue officials on Monday.

Policemen and security officials are among those confirmed dead, according to Mohammad Azeem, an official with the Edhi rescue center, a prominent local charity service.

Rescue and paramilitary security personnel are at the scene in an ongoing operation, Azeem said.

Video shows security and barricades outside the stock exchange in Karachi, according to CNN affiliate Geo News.

Abid Ali, director of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, said in a media briefing on Geo News that four attackers entered the compound and started firing but were killed by security forces.

