(CNN) At least five people have died after shots were fired at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, according to rescue officials on Monday.

Policemen and security officials are among those confirmed dead, according to Mohammad Azeem, an official with the Edhi rescue center, a prominent local charity service.

Rescue and paramilitary security personnel are at the scene in an ongoing operation, Azeem said.

tweet from the official Twitter page of the Pakistan Stock Exchange said, "There was an attack on the PSX compound earlier today."

"The situation is still unfolding and management, with the help of security forces, is managing the security and controlling the situation," it said.

