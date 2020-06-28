The world isn't laughing at America -- it's pitying us

This was originally published as the June 26 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

Brooklyn (CNN) It's like the Fourth of July, Bonfire Night, Diwali and Chinese New Year -- every night.

It started in the New York borough of Brooklyn, then spread to Boston, the DC suburbs and across the country. Police on the other coast, in San Francisco, are now being flooded with complaints about sleepless nights and frightened pets.

With July Fourth, Independence Day, just a week away, the nightly chorus is likely to get even more intense. But New York Mayor Bill De Blasio is feeling considerable heat over the issue, adding to criticism of his handling of the pandemic. On Thursday, he effectively lit the fuse and retreated before what is likely to be an explosive public showdown over the great pandemic pyrotechnics.

"We need to go to the root cause -- we have to go to the supply -- we have to shut down the source." he vowed.

'His job is to do something about it'

In a speech Thursday in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Joe Biden lambasted President Donald Trump for trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act , and for acting "like a child" in his handling of the public health crisis. "He's like a child who can't believe this has happened to him. All his whining and self-pity. Well, this pandemic didn't happen to him. It happened to all of us. And his job isn't to whine about it, his job is to do something about it. To lead," said the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

What they're saying about America

One of Trump's big election lines in 2016 was that the world was laughing at America. That wasn't true, but now the reality is worse: A bemused world is pitying America. Consider this selection of global headlines this week, compiled by Meanwhile producer Shelby Rose, as the coronavirus resurged across the US.

"We are going in the wrong direction and at full speed: In the United States, a worrying resurgence of the pandemic," read French newspaper Le Monde this week.

"In the US, the first wave isn't finished," declared Italian newspaper Il Post . "Things were going better, but the easing of restrictive measures has already brought a new rise in coronavirus infections."

"United States reports record in daily coronavirus cases. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut impose a mandatory 14-days quarantine from visitors coming from nine states," read Spain's El Pais

The virus has America in a "stranglehold," said Swiss paper of record Neue Zürcher Zeitung , and has surged "in states where they laughed at masks."

And Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua didn't miss the opportunity to mark America's failure so far to contain the virus.