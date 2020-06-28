This teen invented a watch that warns you about touching your face so you don't catch coronavirus

(CNN) We touch our faces for many reasons: to groom, to gesture, to scratch. The act can even be soothing in times of stress.

But in the midst of a pandemic, such an ordinary habit can quickly turn fatal -- with our hands transferring germs from contaminated surfaces to our eyes, ears, noses or mouths.

That's what inspired 15-year-old Max Melia from the United Kingdom to invent Vybpro , a watch that can help stop people from subconsciously touching their faces and possibly contracting the coronavirus.

"Watching this pandemic unfold on the news, it was clear the devastating effect it was having on people's lives across the world," Max told CNN. "However it wasn't until I saw the severity of the virus first-hand, when both my parents contracted Covid-19, that I truly appreciated just what we were dealing with."

The watch works by recognizing gestures that are associated with hand movements towards the face. Combining unique technology and algorithms to differentiate between predicted face touchings and other hand movements, the watch vibrates every time a wearer's hand gets close to the face. Max recommends people to wear one watch on each wrist to monitor the movements of both hands.

Read More