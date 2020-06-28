Former Washington Redskins coach Joe Bugel dies at 80

(CNN) Former Washington Redskins coach Joe Bugel has died at 80, the team has announced.

Bugel coached for 32 NFL seasons during his career and is known as being the architect of the "Hogs" offensive line, which led the Redskins to three Super Bowl victories.

We're sad to announce the passing of legendary Redskins coach, and leader of "The Hogs," Joe Bugel. Our love and thoughts go out to Brenda and the rest of the Bugel family. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) June 28, 2020

The team said he was "regarded as one of the greatest offensive line coaches in NFL history."

"I am absolutely devastated by the news of Joe's passing," Redskins owner Dan Snyder said in the team's statement

"Joe was a larger than life figure and a true legend of his profession. He exemplified what it meant to be a Redskin with his character and ability to connect with his players along with a work ethic that was unmatched," he said.

