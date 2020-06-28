Want to get rid of your Confederate flag tattoo? This New Jersey tattoo artist will help

(CNN) When Esmailin Sanchez decided to open a tattoo shop with his wife in New Jersey two years ago, it took a lot of work to get the shop up to par. He decided he needed some extra help, and hired a local handyman to work at the shop.

Sanchez got along with him immediately, and even trusted him enough to leave the shop keys with him.

Several weeks later, they were talking with one another when the handyman nervously asked if he could get a tattoo on his arm covered up. At first, he didn't want to show the tattoo to Sanchez, but eventually let him see it. It was a Confederate flag.

"He was like 'I feel bad for having this'," Sanchez told CNN. "So I said, 'Let's sit down and cover this up.' We've been friends ever since."

For the last four years of Sanchez's 13-year tattooing career, he has been offering free tattoo cover-ups for any racist symbols or imagery. This was never advertised, he said, but the information spread through word-of-mouth or when the situation arose.

A tattoo design of a Viking intended for a cover-up.

