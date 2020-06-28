Three hikers missing in Washington's Mount Rainier National Park

(CNN) Rescuers are searching for three hikers who have gone missing on separate excursions in Washington's Mount Rainier National Park, the National Park Service said.

Matthew Bunker, a hiker from Seattle, was reported as missing by his climbing partner at 3 p.m. PT on Saturday. He was near a steep area known for avalanches and rockfalls.

Bunker was reportedly ahead of his partner as they descended the mountain on skis and "believed to have fallen on the steep terrain," NPS said in a news release.

Vincent Djie was reported missing June 19 after last been seen in hiking the Van Trump Trail toward Mildred Point in the park.

Djie is a student from Indonesia living in Seattle, the NPS said. The agency said it is coordinating with rescue groups, Djie's family, and the Indonesian Consulate in San Francisco on this search.

