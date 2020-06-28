A man was fatally shot at a Louisville park during protests over the killing of Breonna Taylor

(CNN) A man was fatally shot at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, where peaceful protesters have been gathering to demand justice for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

The shooting broke out Saturday night at Jefferson Square Park, the Louisville Metro Police Department said. A second shooting victim found at the Hall of Justice near the park was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police did not release details on the person's gender.

The initial calls of shots fired came in around 9 p.m., the police said, and Jefferson County Sheriff's Department deputies at the park performed life-saving measures on the man who died at the scene.

Officers have cleared the park and secured the area so homicide detectives can conduct their investigation. The park will be closed for the next few hours as detectives work to identify the people involved, authorities said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he'll provide more details Sunday as more information becomes available .

