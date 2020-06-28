This is what space smells like

(CNN) Space, the final fragrance.

If you've ever wondered what space smells like, a new perfume may answer that for you. A kickstarter was recently launched for a new fragrance called Eau de Space to bring the smell of outer space back down to Earth.

The fragrance was developed by Steve Pearce, according to Eau de Space product manager Matt Richmond. Pearce is a chemist and the founder of Omega Ingredients, a company focused on the "creation of the highest quality, provenance driven, natural flavours and ingredients for the food and beverage industry," its website says

Pearce was originally contracted by NASA to recreate the smell in 2008, and it took him approximately four years to develop it, Richmond said.

It was created to help astronauts train before launching in orbit, and it was part of NASA's goal of eliminating any potential surprises astronauts might encounter or experience in space, according to the Kickstarter.

