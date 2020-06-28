DNA evidence points to 8-year-old's killer after 38 years

(CNN) After nearly 38 agonizing years, the family of Kelly Ann Prosser finally has some closure.

Police in Columbus, Ohio, said Friday they cracked the cold case on who abducted, sexually assaulted and killed the 8-year-old, all thanks to genealogical testing and a podcast tracing the history of the case.

Investigators say on September 20, 1982, Kelly Ann was abducted in Columbus' University District while walking home from Indianola Elementary School. Two days later, her body was discovered in a cornfield in nearby Madison County, Columbus Deputy Police Chief Greg Bodker said during a news conference Friday.

Case details from the Ohio Attorney General's Office say Prosser had been beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled.

What was left behind was what -- after years -- helped investigators solve the case.

Read More