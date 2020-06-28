This bot will send you free recommendations of books by Black authors

(CNN) Liz Moy, a 29-year-old programmer based in Brooklyn, wanted to help people educate themselves about anti-racism by reading more books by authors of color.

Last week, she created a free bot that you can text for a recommendation of a book written by a Black author based on a genre of your choosing. The bot also links you to a Black-owned bookstore that is selling the title. It's simple -- just text (409) 404-0403 to try it.

hello! i made a bot that you can text and will recommend a title of a book written by a black author based on genre. it will also link you to a black-owned bookstore that is selling the title. text (409) 404-0403 to try it :) — liz (@Ecmoy) June 17, 2020

Immediately, Moy's creation blew up on Twitter, with almost 20,000 retweets and over 41,000 likes.

"I was so happy that people actually found it useful," Moy said in an interview with CNN. "With everything going on, it can feel hard to feel like you're helping anyone. But this made me feel like, even behind my computer screen, I could be."

Following the protests after the death of George Floyd, sales of books by Black authors skyrocketed online. Amazon's list of best sellers is dominated by books on race right now.

