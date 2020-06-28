America, we need monuments that display our rich and diverse history

Photos: Sojourner Truth (1797-1883), Abolitionist, Freed Slave. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Hide Caption 1 of 20

Illustrated portrait of U.S. House of Representatives Robert Smalls, circa 1850s. (Photo by Fotosearch/Getty Images).

circa 1870: Hiram R Revels (1822 - 1901), the first African-American to sit in the United States Senate. Having served in the Union Army as a chaplain, he was elected as a Republican Party Senator from Mississippi. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images)

A 1920 portrait of Ida B. Wells, a civil rights advocate, investigative journalist and feminist. (Photo by Chicago History Museum/Getty Images)

George Washington Carver working with chemistry equipment in his laboratory at Tuskegee University, photograph from the Tuskegee University Archives. (Photo by VCG Wilson/Corbis via Getty Images)

Ralph Bunche, seen here in his office in 1944 was the first African American to win the Nobel Peace Prize for his work as a United Nations mediator in the Palestine conflict. (Photo by Marie Hansen/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

African American explorer Matthew A. Henson (1866-1955) reached the Arctic on seven expeditions with Robert Peary from the 1890s until their final expedition in 1908-1909, when they reached the North Pole. Henson was the first African American to explore the Arctic regions.

NAACP Chief Counsel Thurgood Marshall in front of the Supreme Court where he made a last-ditch appeal that would permit African American children to reenter Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. Legal resources expressed belief there was little chance the move would succeed.

Portrait of author Zora Neale Hurston, circa 1940s. (Photo by Fotosearch/Getty Images).

A photography of the successful African American novelist, playwright, essayist and activist James Baldwin.

American poet, writer and socialist Langston Hughes (1902-1967). (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)