America, we need monuments that display our rich and diverse history

Opinion by John Avlon

Updated 9:53 AM ET, Sun June 28, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sojourner Truth (1797-1883), Abolitionist, Freed Slave. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Photos:
Sojourner Truth (1797-1883), Abolitionist, Freed Slave. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Hide Caption
1 of 20
Illustrated portrait of U.S. House of Representatives Robert Smalls, circa 1850s. (Photo by Fotosearch/Getty Images).
Photos:
Illustrated portrait of U.S. House of Representatives Robert Smalls, circa 1850s. (Photo by Fotosearch/Getty Images).
Hide Caption
2 of 20
circa 1870: Hiram R Revels (1822 - 1901), the first African-American to sit in the United States Senate. Having served in the Union Army as a chaplain, he was elected as a Republican Party Senator from Mississippi. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images)
Photos:
circa 1870: Hiram R Revels (1822 - 1901), the first African-American to sit in the United States Senate. Having served in the Union Army as a chaplain, he was elected as a Republican Party Senator from Mississippi. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images)
Hide Caption
3 of 20
A 1920 portrait of Ida B. Wells, a civil rights advocate, investigative journalist and feminist. (Photo by Chicago History Museum/Getty Images)
Photos:
A 1920 portrait of Ida B. Wells, a civil rights advocate, investigative journalist and feminist. (Photo by Chicago History Museum/Getty Images)
Hide Caption
4 of 20
George Washington Carver working with chemistry equipment in his laboratory at Tuskegee University, photograph from the Tuskegee University Archives. (Photo by VCG Wilson/Corbis via Getty Images)
Photos:
George Washington Carver working with chemistry equipment in his laboratory at Tuskegee University, photograph from the Tuskegee University Archives. (Photo by VCG Wilson/Corbis via Getty Images)
Hide Caption
5 of 20
Ralph Bunche, seen here in his office in 1944 was the first African American to win the Nobel Peace Prize for his work as a United Nations mediator in the Palestine conflict. (Photo by Marie Hansen/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
Photos:
Ralph Bunche, seen here in his office in 1944 was the first African American to win the Nobel Peace Prize for his work as a United Nations mediator in the Palestine conflict. (Photo by Marie Hansen/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
Hide Caption
6 of 20
African American explorer Matthew A. Henson (1866-1955) reached the Arctic on seven expeditions with Robert Peary from the 1890s until their final expedition in 1908-1909, when they reached the North Pole. Henson was the first African American to explore the Arctic regions.
Photos:
African American explorer Matthew A. Henson (1866-1955) reached the Arctic on seven expeditions with Robert Peary from the 1890s until their final expedition in 1908-1909, when they reached the North Pole. Henson was the first African American to explore the Arctic regions.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
NAACP Chief Counsel Thurgood Marshall in front of the Supreme Court where he made a last-ditch appeal that would permit African American children to reenter Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. Legal resources expressed belief there was little chance the move would succeed.
Photos:
NAACP Chief Counsel Thurgood Marshall in front of the Supreme Court where he made a last-ditch appeal that would permit African American children to reenter Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. Legal resources expressed belief there was little chance the move would succeed.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
Portrait of author Zora Neale Hurston, circa 1940s. (Photo by Fotosearch/Getty Images).
Photos:
Portrait of author Zora Neale Hurston, circa 1940s. (Photo by Fotosearch/Getty Images).
Hide Caption
9 of 20
A photography of the successful African American novelist, playwright, essayist and activist James Baldwin.
Photos:
A photography of the successful African American novelist, playwright, essayist and activist James Baldwin.
Hide Caption
10 of 20
American poet, writer and socialist Langston Hughes (1902-1967). (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photos:
American poet, writer and socialist Langston Hughes (1902-1967). (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Hide Caption
11 of 20
US Senator Edward Brooke of Massachusetts. the frist African American elected to the Senate. (Photo by Pix Inc./The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
Photos:
US Senator Edward Brooke of Massachusetts. the frist African American elected to the Senate. (Photo by Pix Inc./The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
Hide Caption
12 of 20
Grammy Award-winning jazz saxophonist Charlie Parker. (Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns)