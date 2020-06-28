India opens one of the world's largest hospitals to fight coronavirus

(CNN) India has opened one of the largest hospitals in the world to help fight coronavirus, as health authorities announced the country's biggest one-day increase in the number of new infections.

The Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, the largest facility of its kind in India, became partly operational on Sunday, with 2,000 of its 10,000 beds available, according to the Delhi government.

The remaining 8,000 beds at the facility, which is located in the Chattarpur area of Delhi , will be in use from Wednesday.

India's Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the care center on Saturday ahead of its launch.

In a message posted on Twitter that day, Kejriwal described the center as being "among the largest hospitals in the world."

Read More