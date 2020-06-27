(CNN)More than 20 states will be under the threat of severe storms this weekend.
A cold front stretching from Colorado to Massachusetts is expected to produce heavy rain and strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and hail will pose the biggest risks, and even a tornado can't be ruled out.
Expect severe storms in the Northeast
The same system that affected the Midwest on Friday will shift to the Northeast on Saturday. The strongest storms will form from eastern Ohio to western Connecticut, where the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a forecast that calls for a slight risk of severe weather.
Newark, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh should expect damaging winds and even hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Other cities on the fringe of the system could see some strong storms, including Denver and Indianapolis.
The Storm Prediction Center said the threat will likely peak in the late afternoon before waning in the evening.
It'll also be rainy in the Southeast
The Southeast is expected to see some wet weather as well.
"An unrelated system in the South will also trigger scattered thunderstorms, which could reach severe thresholds from Louisiana to the western Carolinas," said Taylor Ward, CNN meteorologist.
Atlanta, Birmingham, Alabama, and Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, should prepare for the possibility of damaging wind and even hail.
The Storm Prediction Center said the threat of strong thunderstorms should subside by early evening.