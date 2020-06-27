New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral is about to celebrate its first public Mass since March

(CNN) New York City's St. Patrick's Cathedral on Sunday will celebrate its first public Mass since March, when it stopped in-person attendance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Catholic Archbishop of New York, will celebrate the Mass at 10:15 a.m. at the cathedral in Manhattan.

Attendance on Sunday, and until further notice, will be limited to 25% of capacity, the Archdiocese of New York said