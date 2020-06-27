New York is lighting up iconic landmarks to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pride

(CNN) New York will light up several major landmarks across the state in the colors of the Pride flag to celebrate Pride weekend.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the initiative in a statement on Friday.

"New York is the birthplace of the LGBTQ rights movement, and this year, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march in New York City," Cuomo said.

"Lighting these landmarks is just one way we can come together this month and celebrate the progress we've made and send a clear message to the federal government and the world that LGBTQ people are welcomed in this state, and we will never stop fighting for equality."

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge adorned the colors of the transgender flag Friday night, but the rest of the landmarks will light up starting Saturday night including:

