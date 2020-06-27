National Women's Soccer League set to become the first professional league to resume play on Saturday

(CNN) The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is returning to action this weekend after the start of its season was delayed due to the pandemic.

However, instead of a full regular season schedule, the season is being shortened into a 30-day tournament that is being called the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, which is set to kick off on Saturday, June 27.

The NWSL Challenge Cup was announced in May to mark a return to play for all nine league clubs. The 25-game tournament is set to be played in Herriman, Utahm without fans. It concludes on July 26.

Some of the sport's biggest stars such as Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd have opted not to participate in the tournament. The OL Reign and Sky Blue FC confirmed their respective absences in statements shared by the teams.

The Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League announced on Monday in a statement that the team will withdraw from 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup due to positive Covid-19 tests.

Read More