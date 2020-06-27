Milton Glaser, designer of 'I ♥ NY' logo and Bob Dylan poster, dies at 91

(CNN) Milton Glaser, co-founder of New York Magazine and famed graphic designer behind the "I ♥ NY" logo, has died, according to the magazine.

his 91st birthday, Glaser died Friday onhis 91st birthday, the magazine's obituary says. His wife, Shirley Glaser, told The New York Times the cause of death was a stroke and that he also suffered from renal failure. She could not be immediately reached for comment by CNN.

"On behalf of the family of New York, my thoughts are with Milton's loved ones today, especially his wife Shirley. We lost a brilliant designer and great New Yorker," said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a statement to CNN.

A street vendor holds up an "I ♥ NY" t-shirt in 2009.

Born in 1929, Glaser got his start in design at New York City's Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art. He then went on to launch Push Pin Studios in 1954 with several former classmates, which "exerted a powerful influence on the direction of world graphic design," according to Glaser's website.

By 1968, Glaser founded New York Magazine with Clay Felker, and served as president and design director until 1977.

